A Labour Party councillor was embarrassingly confronted on film after it was revealed that she had advertised on social media how she helps illegal migrants game the British asylum system.

While the UK has been struggling under the weight of tens of thousands of illegal migrants arriving in the country every year and jamming up the asylum system, Newcastle Council cabinet member Irim Ali of the left-wing Labour Party has been accused of actively assisting more illegals to take advantage of human rights loopholes, the Daily Mail reported.

In videos posted on her TikTok channel, which has over 21,000 followers, Ali said: “Are you in the UK without a valid visa? Are you illegal or have you overstayed your visa?

“Do not fear, Irim Ali is here to help you regularise your visa in the UK and submit an application to the Home Office based on your human rights.”

The Labour Party councillor and lawyer has since deleted the videos, however, she has not issued an apology. She also refused to comment when confronted this week by Ben Leo of GB News.

“Not interested, otherwise I would have returned your call,” she said before walking away as Leo questioned her about how much money she made helping illegals gain asylum in the country.

There have been growing calls for the Labour Party to sack the councillor, with Brexit leader Nigel Farage saying: “Labour’s Irim Ali openly admits helping illegal migrants to stay in the UK, and even gives advice to submit applications based on human rights laws.“

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said: “This is the reality of the Labour Party’s approach to illegal migration.”

Yet, Labour appears willing to back her, with a party source saying: “Irim Ali has been spoken to and acknowledges the language in the video wasn’t appropriate and she’s taken it down.”

The scandal comes as Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced that the government will begin to seek life sentences against “crooked” lawyers who help illegal migrants cheat the asylum system.

“While the majority of lawyers act with integrity, we know that some are lying to help illegal migrants game the system. It is not right or fair on those who play by the rules,” Braverman said.

“The British people want us to put an end to illegal migration – I am determined to crack down on these immoral lawyers and stop the boats.”

