The Irish public may not be as on board with the anti-Israel antics of occultist Eurovision contestant Bambie Thug as the woke establishment would have believed, with Jewish singer Eden Golan receiving the second-most viewer votes of any contestant from the Emerald Isle.

Despite the pop music competition’s supposed commitment to political neutrality, the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö was dominated this year by the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with thousands pouring out onto the streets of the heavily Islamic Swedish city and anti-Israel contestants such as Ireland’s “non-binary” Bambie Thug attempting to have Israel barred from the contest.

However, while the pro-Hamas contingent was loud — frequently booing Israel’s Golan during her performances — the viewing public largely backed the 20-year-old Jewish singer, who received 323 votes from the television audience, more than any other performer besides Croatia’s Baby Lasagna. The Russian-Israeli singer also won the “rest of the world” vote. However, Eden Golan ultimately wound up in fifth place, having been largely snubbed by the jury members, who only awarded her 52 points.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Bambie Thug was carried to a sixth-place finish by the jury vote, receiving 142 votes from the jurors after only gaining 136 votes from the public. In a further embarrassment for the London-based “non-binary” singer and self-described “witch”, voters in her native Ireland awarded 10 points to Israel, the second most for any performer.

This came despite public attempts from the anti-Israel performer to have the Jewish delegation barred over alleged violations of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) rules — apparently for pointing out the Satanic elements in her performances — and filing official complaints in the hopes of disqualifying Israel from next year’s competition.

Bambie Thug went on to claim that she “cried with her team” after it was revealed Israel had reached the Eurovision finals.

Nevertheless, Ireland’s Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris hailed the sixth-place finish for Bambie Thug, while abiding by her demands to use “they/them” pronouns.

“I want to congratulate Bambie Thug for a stunning performance and tour de force at Eurovision 2024. They performed with passion, stopped us in our tracks and did us proud. The eruption of applause in the stadium at the end of Ireland’s performance spoke for itself,” the neo-liberal leader said according to the Irish Times.

“Congratulations to Switzerland on the win and well done to Sweden for hosting another showstopper. Thank you to our closest musical ally in Europe – Australia – for our only douze points! It’s Bambie Thug’s night as far as we’re concerned. Well done Bambie,” Harris added.

Following Saturday night’s victory of fellow “non-binary” performer, Swiss rapper Nemo, Bambie Thug declared the contest a win for the LGBTQIA2S community, saying: “The world has spoken. The queers are coming. Non-binaries for the fucking win!”

Prior to the finale, in an interview with Irish internet personality Adam McCallig, Bambie Thug said that she feels “very special” knowing that her Eurovision stint may see more kids identify as “non-binary”.

“It’s super heartwarming for the parents to be reaching out even so about the children feeling like they can come to their parents because they are seeing representation,” the occultist singer said.

