Welsh Man Dies in Freak Frozen Burger Accident

A Welsh man unintentionally killed himself in a freak accident involving frozen burgers in June 2023, medical examination officials announced in court Monday.

The body of Barry Griffiths, 57, was discovered bloodied in bed in his assisted living apartment in on July 4, 2023, after he had not been seen for over a week, the Western Telegraph reported.

He lived in the accommodations at Christchurch Court after suffering a stroke, leaving him with restricted movement of just one arm, the local publication stated.

While a post-mortem analysis found that Griffiths succumbed to a stab wound to his stomach, it took over a year for investigators to conclude that no one else was involved.

Coroner Patricia Morgan determined that Griffiths “most likely died from an accident while preparing frozen food for cooking,” according to the outlet.

There were no signs of a break-in or another person’s presence at the man’s first-floor apartment, with his phone, wallet, and computer remaining undisturbed.

“My thought process favored the wound had been caused by an accident solely involving Mr Griffiths,” said Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Rees. “The bottom drawer of the freezer had been left open and pulled forward in a position to access food items.”

“On the work surface in the kitchen adjacent to the fridge freezer were two uncooked burgers, a knife and a tea towel,” the lead investigator explained. “The wound to the abdomen would have been approximately the height of the work surface. My hypothesis at that stage was that Mr Griffiths was attempting to separate frozen burgers using a knife.”

A check of the man’s electronic devices resulted in no evidence of searches about self-harm or anything that would imply that he wanted to die or would die soon.

Addressing Griffiths’ family, Morgan said, “I appreciate the evidence is difficult to hear and traumatic.”

“Thank you for your patience while the investigation was ongoing. I express my condolences at this difficult time,” Morgan concluded.