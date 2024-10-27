President Volodymyr Zelensky says his military has briefed him that soldiers from North Korea will be deployed to the front lines against Ukraine as soon as Sunday or Monday.

The deployment of thousands of North Korean troops to fight alongside Russian soldiers against Ukraine has been a matter of speculation for weeks. Now, President Zelensky says their arrival on the front lines is imminent. The Ukrainian leader said he’d been told by his Commander-in-Chief, four-star general Oleksandr Syrsky, who, in addition to giving a broader picture of progress on the frontline of the Russian invasion, also gave an update on Moscow’s reinforcements.

He said of this conversation with Syrsky: “According to intelligence, the first North Korean soldiers are expected to be deployed by Russia to combat zones as early as October 27–28. This is a clear escalation by Russia, which is significant in contrast to all the misinformation widely circulated in Kazan these days.”

That Russia has sought out and is now deploying large numbers of allied troops in its war proved Moscow intends to continue pursuing the war, Zelensky said, calling for a “principled and strong response from global leaders” in response.

Zelensky said: “North Korea’s actual involvement in combat should not be met with indifference or uncertain commentary but with tangible pressure on both Moscow and Pyongyang to uphold the UN Charter and to hold them accountable for this escalation.”

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) buttressed Zelensky’s remarks, stating it had intercepted Russian military communications regarding the deployment of North Korean troops to the Kursk front.

According to these purported intercepts, Moscow plans to “attach one translator and three Russian servicemen to every 30 North Korean soldiers”.

However, Russia reportedly expressed doubts about whether they will have enough local commanders to head up their units, saying: “The number of North Korean soldiers transferred to Russia is now about 12,000, of which 500 are officers, including three generals from Pyongyang.”

As reported earlier, North Korean troops preparing to join Russian forces have allegedly been given Russian uniforms, equipment, and rations ahead of their arrival at the front line. The United States has responded to the claims by asserting North Korean troops in theatre can expect to be targeted.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said this week: “If they do deploy to fight against Ukraine, they’re fair game. They’re fair targets… And the Ukrainian military will defend themselves against North Korean soldiers the same way they’re defending themselves against Russian soldiers.”

NATO, for its part, has previously warned that North Korea sending troops to bolster Russia’s invasion would constitute a “serious escalation.” Russia has neither confirmed nor denied the claims, stating only: “North Korea is our close neighbour and partner, and we develop relations in all areas, and it’s our sovereign right. We will continue developing this cooperation further.”