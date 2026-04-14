Take That, Tehran! Leftist PM Keir Starmer Forms ‘Special’ Committee to Advise on Iran War

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has formed a “special” new Cabinet committee to deal with the Iran conflict. Its efforts behind closed doors will coordinate the national response to the growing Middle East crisis through a series of talks, meetings, and earnest consultations.

Position papers can consequently be expected to arrive at 10 Downing Street along with further sub-committees a possibility all in lieu of immediate action.

The move came as Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron announced they will be co-hosting a Middle East summit in Paris on Friday to talk about a diplomatic solution to the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

The Independent reports the Westminster group – the Middle East Response Committee – already had its first meeting Tuesday focused on efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping route vital for global oil and gas supplies.

The outlet notes, “The Prime Minister established the committee to deal with the domestic and international impacts of the war, which has driven up energy prices, caused stock market turmoil and exposed deep divisions between the US and its traditional European allies.”

A source told the Independent the “new central structure” would focus on “medium-term scenario planning to respond to developments in the region over the coming weeks and months” as Starmer uses the uncertainty to forge closer ties to Europe.

Just who makes up the committee has not been disclosed, however senior officials will meet under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Dame Antonia Romeo.

Meetings, conferences, and talks about further talks have defined Europe’s disjointed response to the Middle East conflict since it began some six weeks ago.

The distinct lack of action has been noted in Washington.

The “top level” events have produced lots of words and gratuitous advice to U.S. President Donald Trump, but precious little else.