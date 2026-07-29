In the wake of the latest jihadi terror attack over the weekend, multiple high-profile personalities in the gay community across Europe have warned that tolerating the intolerant ideology of radical Islam threatens Western liberties and the very existence of gay people.

On Saturday, the annual Christopher Street Day Pride Parade in Berlin was targeted in an apparent ISIS-inspired attack by 21-year-old Lebanese-heritage Abdul Ballout, who used a van to ram into attendees, killing a Polish woman and injuring 31 others.

While organisers of the parade were quick to express their support for multiculturalism and against the supposed attempts by the “far-right” to divide people, other prominent figures within the homosexual community in Europe have begun to speak out against the perils posed to them by importing Islamists into the West.

Julie Bindle, a radical British feminist activist and a leading lesbian author, wrote in the Daily Mail in the wake of the Berlin attack that “last weekend’s atrocity in Berlin should be the moment the ‘LGBTQ’ lobby, and the wider Left, recognise their true enemy: radical Islam, and the issues the West now faces having imported millions of people from distant lands who – to put it mildly – hold different opinions on sexual liberalism.”

The campaigner questioned the “bizarre alliance between the far-Left and political Islam” and said that groups like “Queers for Palestine” would be akin to a group like “Turkeys for Christmas”.

“Whatever your politics, it’s high time those LGBT activists put down their keffiyehs and opposed a radical ideology that wants them dead. If they do not, those terrible scenes in Berlin will presage far worse atrocities closer to home,” Bindle wrote.

There has also been some pushback in Germany as well, with the chairman of the Lesbians and Gays in the Union (LSU) Berlin association, René Powilleit, warning that “political Islam is one of the greatest threats to our Western, liberal and free way of living together.”

In an op-ed in Euronews, the LSU chairman wrote: “We need an honest and robust debate about this ideology and an end to all naivety and support for Islamist structures in Germany.

“Berlin is and will remain a city of freedom. But freedom is not a given; it has to be defended against anyone who seeks to destroy it.”

“Our response must not be empty rhetoric of concern without consequences… Anyone who abuses the protection of our free and democratic constitutional order to spread fear and terror has forfeited that protection. The rule of law must use every instrument at its disposal, review the consequences for integration and residence status, monitor dangerous individuals without gaps and, where necessary, deport them,” Powilleit said.

Dutch magician Hans Klok, an openly gay man, also warned that Islamists will likely target Pride events throughout Europe, saying that he is “always glad when Pride Amsterdam is over” and no attacks took place. “It is commonplace now for these kinds of things to happen; just think of Christmas markets. It is horrible,” he said.

While he said that he has not personally been impacted by Islamist violence over his sexual orientation, the illusionist noted that “times have changed. As a woman, you can’t cycle through a park anymore.”

Klok also pointed to multiculturalism as a key contributor to this climate of fear, saying: “We cram a hundred nationalities into a city like Amsterdam (174 different nationalities, ed.), many of whom absolutely abhor homosexuality. These are also cultures where women are not equal to men. If you then have a few lunatics among them who are extreme.”