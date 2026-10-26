A packed Stade de France near Paris made history Sunday as it hosted its first NFL regular-season game with the Pittsburgh Steelers defeating the New Orleans Saints 16-10 in a festive, party atmosphere.

On hand for the historic occasion were 78,488 fans happy to defy the violent leftist riots engulfing country.

The contest came a ​day after fresh demonstrations and riots drew more than 100,000 people to the French capital, as Breitbart News reported.

The police presence at the NFL contest appeared neither heavy nor unusual at the packed Stade de France n Saint-Denis, some six miles north of Paris centre and more than eight miles from Porte d’Italie, where Saturday’s protests began in the southern part of the city, FRANCE24 reports.

The same venue has previously hosted rugby sevens and athletics during the 2024 Paris Olympics and regularly serves ​as the home ground for the French national rugby and soccer teams, being perfectly suited to the NFL showpiece.

The party was in full swing when the game kicked off at 2.30 p.m. (1330 GMT), after French stars Antoine ​Dupont and Teddy Riner were ​introduced to the crowd, FRANCE24 notes.

Nigerian rapper ⁠Burna Boy and French singer Yseult performed during a brief halftime show.

“I would like to start by saying how much we appreciate everyone ⁠who, in the country ​of France, Paris, Versailles, helped make this event happen,” Saints coach Kellen Moore told a press conference.

“I thought it was a really great event, really great game today.”

To date, 62 NFL regular season games have been played outside the United States, with cities such as London, Berlin, Munich, Madrid, São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto and Dublin featuring.

Paris is now happy for its name to be added to that list.