The Vatican has launched an investigation into Pope Francis’s official Instagram account after it “liked” a “racy” photo of a Brazilian model, according to a report.

Catholic News Agency reported that the Vatican is conducting an internal probe into the act regarding Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto’s Instagram photo showing her dressed as a “racy,” bare-bottomed schoolgirl.

News reports came out on November 13 saying that the papal account “liked” the post, but then the “like” was removed the following day after Catholic News Agency asked the Vatican’s press office for comment.

The outlet reported that the papal social media accounts are managed by a team of people.

Garibotto made light of the situation after the “like” went viral.

At least I'm going to heaven https://t.co/w3nMYWVR6T — Natalia Garibotto (@NataaGataa) November 13, 2020

“At least I’m going to heaven,” Garibotto joked on Twitter.

The Holy See declined to comment on the matter.

The verified account was one of 133,000 accounts that liked Garibotto’s image of her standing at a school locker with a nearly bare bottom and a white crop-top shirt, the New York Post reported.