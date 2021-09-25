In groups of varying sizes, American students on Wednesday joined in prayer for the annual See You at the Pole (SYATP) gatherings, the Western Journal reported.

The event marked the 21st year of the student-led gatherings, which occur all over the world at school flag poles in the early hours before classes begin.

The SYATP’s Twitter account shared photos of students praying outside their schools, and one caption said, “People from all over the world took part in See You at the Pole today.”

“THANK YOU to all of those who participated. We pray that God performs miracles through your obedience,” it continued:

People from all over the world took part in See You at the Pole today. THANK YOU to all of those who participated. We pray that God performs miracles through your obedience. #syatp pic.twitter.com/3sk94iBvLp — See You At The Pole (@SeeYouAtThePole) September 22, 2021

Yesterday, thousands and thousands of schools across the world invited Jesus onto their campus. That is powerful. #syatp pic.twitter.com/iv57FwZ6G9 — See You At The Pole (@SeeYouAtThePole) September 23, 2021

According to its website, the movement began when a group of teenagers in Burleson, Texas, attended a DiscipleNow event in 1990.

“Compelled to pray, they drove to three different schools that night. Not knowing exactly what to do, they went to the school flagpoles and prayed for their friends, schools, and leaders. Those students had no idea how God would use their obedience,” the site read.

Video footage showed students in Riverton, Kansas, singing worship songs during the event:

SYATP also posted clips of students from various states leading students in a guided prayer time:

See You At The Pole 2021 – Hawaii Time Zone SYATP invites students, parents, families, youth leaders, and other concerned adults to join in a Live Prayer Moment, aired at 7:00 am in each time zone in the US (including Alaska and Hawaii). Posted by See You at The Pole on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Croatan High School, located in North Carolina, saw approximately 25 students join to pray together.

“There is just so much going on in our country and in our leaders. It’s so important that we pray for our country,” freshman Faith Eilertson noted, adding, “The leaders need wisdom because they are facing so many situations.”

Tatum High School in Texas shared photos of students gathered at the flag pole and called the event a “great success”:

“See You at the Pole” was a great success. Thank you to all the students, staff and community members who came out. A… Posted by Tatum High School on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

“Thank you to all the students, staff and community members who came out. A big thank you to our leaders Macy Brown, Trey Fite and Am’Breshia Rose. Let your light shine today and always,” the post read.