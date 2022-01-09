‘Antifa’ Counter-Protest at March for Life Chicago

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 08: Pro-life advocates walk during the March For Life on January 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The rally and march were a part of a three-day annual public event. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty
Dr. Susan Berry

Hundreds of pro-life activists gathered in Chicago at Federal Plaza Saturday for the March for Life Chicago rally and march as a group of abortion rights protesters attempted to shout them down.

March for Life Chicago posted photos from the Chicago Tribune depicting the opposing groups.

Andy Ngô, author of the New York Times bestseller Unmasked, identified the abortion rights group as an “Antifa” group that was shouting, “Shut the f**k up!” to the pro-life activists.

A counter protester against the annual Rally and March For Life holds a sign on January 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Rally and march were a part of three day annual public event. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

Protesters hold signs on January 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Rally and march were a part of three day annual public event. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

“They say being pro-life is fascist,” he noted.

Independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted photos as well:

Gutenschwager identified one pro-abortion group as the “antifascist” Revolutionary Communist Party who chanted, “Abortion on demand & without apology!”

Photographer and videographer Alex Kent also reported for the UK’s The Sun the March for Life organization in Chicago attempted to block a shield-bearing group calling themselves Patriot Front from joining them, claiming its members are not part of the pro-life organization:

According to March for Life Chicago, the Tribune reported left-wing Cardinal Blasé Cupich spoke at the pro-life rally, but “was booed by some in attendance during his remarks and was escorted away by security after speaking.”

In January 2021, Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the Vatican’s former doctrinal chief, condemned Cupich for his unwillingness to rebuke President Joe Biden’s support for abortion, as Breitbart News reported.

In December Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed legislation that repealed the state’s last pro-life law by allowing minor girls to obtain abortions without their parents’ knowledge.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.