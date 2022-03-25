Watch Live: Pope Francis Consecrates Russia and Ukraine

Pope Francis will perform a “solemn Act of Consecration of humanity” of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary at approximately Friday 6:30 P.M. in Rome (1:30 P.M. Eastern).

Watch live as Breitbart News live streams from St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City.

I invite all the faithful to join me to day at 5:00pm (Rome time) to perform a solemn Act of Consecration of humanity, especially of Russia and Ukraine, to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. #PrayTogether https://t.co/VVkrnw48py pic.twitter.com/COztLtbKge — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 25, 2022

March 25 is also the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord.