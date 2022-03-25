Watch Live: Pope Francis Consecrates Russia and Ukraine

Ethan Letkeman
Vatican City

Pope Francis will perform a “solemn Act of Consecration of humanity” of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary at approximately Friday 6:30 P.M. in Rome (1:30 P.M. Eastern).

Watch live as Breitbart News live streams from St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City.

March 25 is also the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.