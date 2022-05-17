ROME — Ukrainian Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk has denounced Russia’s use of phosphorous and cluster bombs in their ongoing aggression against the people of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian people “have been fighting hard for already 82 days against the Russian aggressor, who has trampled on our land and kills our people,” Archbishop Shevchuk said in a video message Monday.

Despite the great difficulties and with God’s blessing, “the Ukrainian army is successfully defending its land, its homeland, its relatives, its Ukrainian state,” the archbishop added.

“Ukraine feels that we really have not only the right but the sacred duty to defend our land, our homeland,” he said. “We especially pray for the Ukrainian army and for our soldiers who give their lives for their homeland.”

While Ukrainian soldiers have reached the state border in the Kharkiv region, liberating another part of Ukrainian land “from the Russian invader,” Shevchuk said, still, heavy fighting continues along the entire Eastern front with many heavy casualties and the enemy “uses phosphorous and cluster bombs,” especially in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

“The enemy burns everything that his murderous hand can reach,” the archbishop added.

“We can have no doubt that Ukraine wins and will overcome. We can be sure that the truth has its power and will always defeat lies,” he declared.

“O God, bless Ukraine. O God, bless her children,” he prayed. “O God, grant the power of your Truth to expel the enemy from the Ukrainian land and to defend our home and our land.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome