Pope Francis Praises Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘Far-Sighted’ Statesman

ROME — Pope Francis praised the recently deceased Mikhail Gorbachev as a visionary statesman Wednesday, underscoring his key contribution to Russian progress.

In a telegram addressed to Gorbachev’s daughter, Irina, the pontiff offered his “heartfelt condolences” as well as encomium to the “esteemed statesman” who oversaw the breakup of the Soviet Union.

“In recalling with gratitude his far-sighted commitment to concord and brotherhood among peoples, as well as to the progress of his own country in an age of important changes, I raise prayers of suffrage, invoking eternal peace for his soul from a good and merciful God,” the pope said.

Francis’ warm praise of Gorbachev stands in stark contrast with the half-hearted condolences offered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who blamed Gorbachev for “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the twentieth century, namely the demise of the Soviet Union.

While Putin acknowledged Gorbachev’s “huge influence on the course of global history,” he refrained from offering a judgment on whether that influence was positive or negative. During his tenure as president, Putin has, in fact, successfully sought to undo many of Gorbachev’s policies.

For his own part, Gorbachev was equally critical of Putin, and in 2016 sharply censured his method of governing, together with that of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

“I am ashamed for them. They act in an indecent way. As if there was no society, as there was no constitution, no election system. They all decide between them,” Gorbachev said of Putin and Mededev in an interview. “A duumvirate [from triumvirate]. But where are we, 140 million? I don’t like that. But they believe they are the saviors of the motherland.”

