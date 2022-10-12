A $100 million-plus Christian advertising campaign has been blanketing cities across the U.S. and online, with organizers claiming “to redeem Jesus’ brand” from damage allegedly inflicted by some of his followers.

Branded “He Gets Us,” the campaign is described as an effort to draw skeptics and cultural Christians together in common cause to “free the story of Jesus from hypocrites and extremists,” especially those who say one thing and then do another.

The Washington Post reports billboards with messages like “Jesus let his hair down, too” and “Jesus went all in, too,” adorn major markets as far apart as New York City and Las Vegas, in some places dominating the public square.

Meanwhile online ads featuring black-and-white videos about Jesus as a rebel, an activist or a host of a dinner party have been viewed more than 300 million times, according to organizers interviewed by the Post.

The “He Gets Us” campaign is reportedly funded by the Signatry, a Christian foundation based in Kansas, alongside undisclosed Christian donors.

It will continue expanding as the year draws to a close with an updated website, an online store where people can get free gear if they forgive someone or welcome a stranger, and an outreach program for churches, all leading up to a Super Bowl ad.

Jon Lee, one of the chief architects of the campaign, reportedly seeks to tell a better story about Jesus and encourage others to act like him.