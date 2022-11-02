Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron has sent a “nearly unprecedented letter” by U.S. mail to hundreds of thousands of Catholic households in southeast Michigan urging them to vote “no” on a constitutional amendment that would allow unregulated abortion on-demand through all nine months of pregnancy.

Proposal 3, also known as the “Reproductive Freedom for All” constitutional amendment, will appear on Michigan ballots in its November 8 election and would turn the state into “ground zero” for abortion extremism in the United States, Archbishop Vigneron warns.

In the letter, which reportedly began arriving in mailboxes the week of October 24, the archbishop underscores the “vast and extreme” implications of the proposed amendment, which has been pushed by Michigan’s pro-abortion Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“Due to its broad and vague language, Proposal 3 would invalidate dozens of existing laws related to abortion,” the archbishop notes, and would allow taxpayer-funded abortion, abortions based on a child’s sex, partial-birth abortion, and abortions performed by unqualified individuals.

“If passed, this proposal would transform Michigan into ground zero for abortions performed anywhere, at any time, by any person, for any reason,” the archbishop cautions.

More than three-quarters of Catholic Democrats support legal abortion, the Pew Research Center revealed this week. https://t.co/pFCoJFkvqi — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 19, 2020

Vigneron has insisted the ballot issue is of “paramount importance,” while noting the effort has been funded primarily by out-of-state dollars and is “spearheaded by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.”

The Archdiocese of Detroit has alerted voters that passage of Proposal 3 would turn Michigan into “the abortion capital of the country,” noting that the state would have “one of the most permissive abortion laws in the world.”

This would make Michigan a destination state for “abortion tourism,” other critics of the proposal have declared, as Michigan vies to become “the California of the Midwest.”

“Please join me in praying that this destructive proposal is defeated, and that Catholics and others use their votes to uphold the right to life and inherent dignity of all people,” Archbishop Vigneron urged.

