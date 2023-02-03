U.S. Bishops Chief Counters Biden Claim on Taxpayer-Funded Abortion

ROME — The head of the U.S. Bishops’ Conference (USCCB), Archbishop Timothy Broglio, has publicly corrected President Biden’s misrepresentation of the position of Church leaders on the matter of taxpayer-funded abortion.

Last Tuesday, Mr. Biden denied reports that the U.S. bishops are “demanding that federal tax dollars not fund abortion,” adding that neither was Pope Francis doing so.

In response, Archbishop Broglio released a statement asserting that the Bishops are united in opposing abortion as a grave evil and that Pope Francis himself has denounced abortion in the strongest possible terms.

“As we are taught by Jesus, human life is sacred. God calls us to defend and nurture life from the moment a new human being is conceived,” the archbishop stated. “The Catholic Church has been clear and consistent in this teaching.”

“The Catholic bishops of the United States are united in our commitment to life and will continue to work as one body in Christ to make abortion unthinkable,” he declared.

Broglio went on to cite Pope Francis, who has compared recourse to abortion to hiring a hitman. “It is not right to ‘do away with’ a human being, however small, in order to solve a problem,” the pope has said.

Church leaders are not only opposed to abortion, Broglio continued, but are especially vehement in condemning the double evil of forcing taxpayers to pay for a practice they find morally repulsive through publicly funded abortions.

“Taxpayer funding of abortion would force people of good conscience to participate in this grave evil against their will,” the archbishop said. “It would contradict our right to live in accord with the tenets of our faith.”

“Our nation is better than that,” he added.

Broglio ended by praying that “we will protect every child no matter his or her age, and open our hearts to respond to mothers in need with love and support rather than the violence of abortion.”

President Biden calls himself a devout Catholic yet supports legal and publicly funded abortion, which the Catholic Church understands to be murder.

