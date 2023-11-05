Holocaust Survivor: Israel Must ‘Get Rid of’ Hamas to Prevent Genocide of Jews

Holocaust survivor Saul Dreier, 98, said Friday that Israel had to “get rid of Hamas,” or else there could be a repeat of the attempted genocide of Jews by the Nazis in the 20th century.

Dreier spoke to Joe Gumm of Centerpoint on the Trinity Broadcasting Network, together with Jonny Daniels of the From the Depths organization. He reflected on the October 7 terror attack by Hamas in Israel, in which over 1,400 people were murdered, and on the aftermath, which saw a rise in antisemitism around the world.

“I didn’t believe that this can happen in this age in the world. I went through three concentration camps. I was almost dead several times. I know what the feeling is.”

He mentioned that he has a son and grandson in Israel, then added: “Ladies and gentlemen, whoever hears me, I beg you, please: Make sure that this never happens again. Let’s get rid of them. If not, they’re going to try get rid of us.”

He said he had been extremely upset by the October 7 attacks, and he had asked “Why? … I went through already four years of this. I’m telling you, I’m disgusted with what’s going on.”

Daniels observed that the rise of antisemitism across the world in the aftermath of the Hamas terror attack in Israel on October 7 meant that the world had forgotten the lesson of “never again.”

Dreier, who plays in a band with fellow Holocaust survivors, stressed that human beings each have “one heart,” and there sheould have been need to fight anymore.

He said that despite promises of “never again,” an attempted genocide had happened again, “and it breaks my heart.”

