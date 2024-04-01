Hundreds of Bibles were found burned on Easter Sunday outside Global Vision Bible Church in Wilson County, Tennessee.

Authorities found the trailer full of Bibles sitting at the intersection of Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Chandler Road near the house of worship, the Tennessean reported Sunday, noting the incident happened at approximately 6:00 a.m.

“The trailer, containing bibles, had been dropped off in the middle of the intersection and then intentionally set on fire,” the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office explained in a social media post. The agency added that the investigation is ongoing.

An image shows the trailer full of Bibles:

The sheriff’s office also said crews with the Mt. Juliet Fire Department extinguished the blaze, then deputies and detectives took over the investigation.

Global Vision Bible Church Pastor Greg Locke said there were approximately 200 Bibles on the trailer and the incident happened near an entrance to the building. He also claimed it was directed at the congregation.

However, “It did not, nor will it stop us. It was cleaned up in time for people to drive into the parking lot. We had a full house and a marvelous service,” Locke stated.

The church has reportedly held burning events with materials it believes is linked to witchcraft and the occult in previous years, the Tennessean article said.

Locke has also claimed the church building has been vandalized several times in the past, therefore, the church has security measures in place.

“But never a Bible trailer, you know, 200 Bibles being burned. That’s a pretty rebellious statement,” he said:

NEW: Trailer hauling Bibles intentionally set on fire on Easter Sunday in Wilson County, Tennessee. Sheriff Robert Bryan said he has no doubt the Bibles were burned intentionally. He says investigators are currently reviewing the security footage, and the car appears to be an… pic.twitter.com/JInW98Ub5E — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 31, 2024

WKRN News reported Monday the incident was “potentially a hate crime.”

Meanwhile, Locke told the outlet, “Just the fact the somebody would be that disrespectful and burn a couple hundred Bibles, even one Bible for that matter. But just… definitely a statement towards Christianity, towards the Bible, towards our church, maybe towards resurrection or whatever.”

“But what people think many times is gonna stop us it really just, it kind of encourages us in a weird way to know that we’re doing what’s right,” he said.