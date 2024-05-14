Illinois Bishop: Biden Makes ‘Mockery’ of Catholic Faith by Touting Abortion

Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, said that President Joe Biden makes a “mockery of our Catholic faith” by using sacred symbols while promoting abortion.

In reference to Biden’s recent use of the sign of the cross at a Florida abortion rally, Bishop Paprocki accused him of “mocking the gesture” by employing it to promote something evil, and “that’s what makes it sacrilegious.”

As Breitbart News reported, Biden, who identifies as Catholic, made the sign of the cross on April 23 while Florida Democrat Party chairperson Nikki Fried railed against the state’s six-week abortion limit.

The 81-year-old president crossed himself, a Catholic practice meant to symbolically indicate the figure of Christ’s cross while naming the three persons of the Holy Trinity, just as Fried decried abortion restrictions.

“To misuse this sacred gesture is to make a mockery of our Catholic faith,” Bishop Paprocki said in a May 8 video — which has since gone viral — posted on the diocesan YouTube channel.

“Making the sign of the cross is one of the most profound gestures a Catholic can make in showing reverence for Christ’s death on the cross and belief in the Holy Trinity as we sign ourselves in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit,” said the bishop, an expert in Canon Law.

By profaning this sacred gesture, Biden “compounded his support for the sin of abortion,” the bishop stated.

Citing Spanish Bishop José Ignacio Munilla, Paprocki said that making the sign of the cross in support of abortion is “sacrilegious” because it constitutes a “desecration” of that sacred gesture.

The day after the release of his video, Bishop Paprocki appeared as a guest on the diocesan “Dive Deep” podcast, saying that by publicly supporting abortion, Biden rejects an important part of the Fifth Commandment, which forbids murder.

The president “seems to be saying he has no problem with killing babies in the womb,” Paprocki said.

