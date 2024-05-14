PHOTOS — ‘A Move of God’: More Than 2,000 Gather for Baptisms Across the U.S., as ‘People Are Wanting Hope’

A massive baptism movement swept areas of the United States on Saturday as people gathered to worship God.

Thousands gathered alongside revivalist and Core Group leader Jenny Weaver at Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday to praise Jesus Christ, CBN reported Monday, noting that similar events happened in California, Texas, and near rivers in the midwest.

“When God does something, He makes it known!! This is not about a person or ministry; this is about A MOVE OF GOD,” Weaver wrote in a social media post on Tuesday:

When God does something He makes it known!! This is not about a person or ministry this is about A MOVE OF GOD 😭😭😭😭😭 @highlight CBN News Posted by Jenny Weaver on Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Weaver asked those in Core Group to host baptisms in additional states, including Tennessee and Missouri, saying, “The Lord spoke to me, and He literally said, ‘Summer of Baptism.’ I saw us going to different places and doing baptisms.”

She shared photos online of people gathered for baptisms on a beach, and the group was seen walking on the sand while holding colorful flags:

Posted by Jenny Weaver on Tuesday, May 14, 2024

After more than 2,000 people signed up to attend the events across the nation that saw hundreds baptized, Weaver said it was “absolutely a move of God!”

Aerial video footage also shows people gathered for baptisms in Missouri, and Facebook user Megan West said in the caption, “Hundreds of people drove from many surrounding states. Over 130 people made decisions to repent, rededicate, or surrender their lives to Jesus and get baptized.”

“Many wanted to go into the freezing river to wash away their old man & walk out new in Christ. God did so much in the lives of His people on Saturday,” she added:

🕊️Summer of Baptisms — Ozark, MO – 5.11.24 Hundreds of people drove from many surrounding states. Over 130 people made… Posted by Megan West on Sunday, May 12, 2024

Weaver, who is a former witch, said she hopes to keep the work going through the summer months.

“The plan is to go to as many places and allow people from all over to come and get baptized. People are wanting hope. People are desperate for a change, and we believe they will find that in Jesus,” she explained.

In February, hundreds of students at Florida State University dedicated their lives to God and gathered at a fountain to be baptized, Breitbart News reported.

More recently, in April, a group called United US said 7,000 students came together near the University of Georgia to worship Jesus, and hundreds were baptized after the event, per the outlet.