Hundreds of college students at one of the largest party schools in America, Florida State University (FSU), dedicated their lives to God on Thursday.

Christian author Jennie Allen shared news of the event on her social media pages. Photos and videos show the large group of young people gathered at Wescott Fountain on the school’s campus in Tallahassee, the Stream reported Saturday.

“God keeps doing it!! They confessed their sin. They came forward in droves tonight to trust Jesus. We baptized hundreds in a fountain usually used for partying and worse. And it’s all just the beginning,” Allen wrote in a post on Friday:

“It literally is everywhere I go right now. Revival is here. And there is no explaining it — when it’s God! #FSU #baptisms,” she added.

The Stream noted that FSU is the number two party school in America.

Facebook user Tonya Prewett said more than 400 decisions were made, and nearly 300 baptisms were performed during the event, Unite FSU.

Images show the young people praying together and later gathering around the fountain:

Over 400 decisions made last night and close to 300 baptisms at Unite FSU!! What a powerful God we serve! Prayer… Posted by Tonya Prewett on Friday, February 16, 2024

Prewett stated:

What a powerful God we serve! Prayer precedes a move of God. And God heard our prayers! I have never been more moved than to see hundreds of students coming forward to receive Christ. And then hundreds get baptized in the same fountain that is usually the biggest partying fountain on campus. I’m in AWE of our God!

Approximately 4,500 people showed up for the event, according to one social media user:

Another incredible UNITE event last night at FSU!!!! 4500 people. 400 decisions. 300 baptisms. 1 good God!! Thank you Jesus for letting me do this!! Posted by Madison Lovejoy on Friday, February 16, 2024

Yet another person shared video and images of that evening and called it “an incredible movement.”