‘God Is Moving’: Thousands of U.S. Students ‘Hungry for Truth’ Flood Revivals as Hundreds Are Baptized

A group that began during a massive revival at Auburn University in September is seeing God move among young people at its events on other campuses in America.

The Christian Post reported Tuesday that the group Unite US hosted an event at Florida State University in February where approximately 300 people were baptized. Another 260 were baptized at the University of Alabama in March.

In a social media post on April 4, Unite US said 7,000 students had gathered near the University of Georgia to worship Jesus the night before.

“Afterwards, hundreds of students gathered for baptisms outside of Fiji, a fraternity house parking lot, to celebrate decisions to live their lives for Jesus. God is moving in college students and we believe this is just the beginning!!”: UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA.We are in awe of the way God moved last night.7,000 students gathered at Stegeman Coliseum to… Posted by Unite US on Thursday, April 4, 2024

The founder of Unite US, Tonya Prewett, told the Post that the movement “was birthed from a vision God gave me after mentoring college students and hearing about their pain, anxiety and depression.”

She says the hundreds of baptisms are due to “a move of God that can only be explained by Him” because young people are “hungry for truth and hope.”

Prewett said her group makes sure to follow up with students who make a profession of faith and provide information to help them find a church home and campus ministry in their area.

She noted that some of the young people the group has encountered struggled with suicidal thoughts and addiction but gained freedom and joy during the gathering.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA. A night that will mark us forever. We saw over 6,000 college students gather for one reason -… Posted by Unite US on Thursday, March 28, 2024

Similarly, New Life Church of Colorado Springs recently baptized 419 people in just a few days, the Post reported Wednesday.

New Life Pastor Brady Boyd said, “There is an unprecedented spiritual hunger we are seeing in people. The world is a mess, and people are seeking and searching for truth and meaning. We believe the harvest is plentiful, and people are responding to the message of Jesus.”

In December, a multisite church in Simpsonville, South Carolina, rejoiced after baptizing 141 people on a single Sunday, according to Breitbart News.