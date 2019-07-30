Texas Woman Celebrates 110th Birthday, Credits Faith for Her Longevity

A woman who celebrated her 110th birthday on Saturday in Texas credited her faith in God as the reason she has been able to live such a long life.

“Blessing of the Lord,” Elizabeth Francis told KTRK when asked what was keeping her going. “He’s the one keeping me.”

Francis, who was born in Louisiana and resides in Houston, celebrated her milestone birthday surrounded by family, friends, and leaders in the community.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also made an appearance at the party to hold hands with her. Born in 1909, Francis’ family and friends say she is relatively healthy, sharp as a tack, and has her memory.

“It’s really special because she’s been able to watch and see all of her grandchildren grow up and be a part of their lives,” Ethel Harrison, Francis’ granddaughter, told KTRK.

Francis is not the first Texas woman over 100 years old to credit her longevity due to her faith in God.

Hattie Mae Allen, who recently turned 105, also credited her faith as the reason she had lived such a long life.

Even the oldest person in America, Alelia Murphy, said that longevity can have a faith component.

Murphy celebrated her 114th birthday this month. She credited eating healthy, trusting in God, and being a good person as things that can contribute to living a long and happy life.