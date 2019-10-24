A judge ruled Thursday that Jeffrey Younger, whose young son is reportedly being transitioned into a girl, will have joint guardianship with his son’s mother, granting him the right to share medical decisions for the child.

7-year-old James Younger is in the middle of a high-profile custody battle between Jeffrey Younger and his ex-wife, Dr. Anne Georgulas, a pediatrician accused of diagnosing their son with “gender-dysphoria,” which is a psychological disorder characterized by a child’s “consistent and insistent” expression of “their cross-gender statements and behaviors.”

As Breitbart News’ Dr. Susan Berry previously reported:

A jury in Dallas decided Monday against Younger’s attempt to block his ex-wife’s plan to start their seven-year-old son on puberty blockers and ultimately continue with cross-sex hormones in order to facilitate gender transition. The jury decided Georgulas has full authority to continue to “transition” James who is being renamed “Luna,” reported LifeSiteNews. According to the report, a consensus of 11 of 12 jurors decided the current joint managing conservatorship over the twin sons of Georgulas and Younger should be replaced by sole managing conservatorship by Georgulas.

As part of Thursday’s ruling, Family District Court Judge Kim Cooks also placed a gag order Jeffrey Younger to prevent him from discussing the case with the media. Further, the judge said the father no longer must pay attorney fees.

The development comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced that his state is investigating the status of James Younger. “FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services,” Abbott wrote on Twitter Wednesday evening.

The case has garnered widespread attention from other Texas conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R).

Cruz wrote on Twitter Wednesday: “This is horrifying & tragic. For a parent to subject such a young child to life-altering hormone blockers to medically transition their sex is nothing less than child abuse.”

“This is heartbreaking and sets a horrible precedent,” Crenshaw said of the matter this week. “A 7-year-old can’t possibly make this decision or understand it. Parents should know better. I hope this father receives the public support he needs.”