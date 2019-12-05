Michigan Boy Receives Hearing Aids After Mother’s Tweet Goes Viral

A Michigan boy received a donated pair of hearing aids on Monday after a hearing aid company took notice of a viral tweet from his mother.

Ten-year-old Vincent, of Jackson, discovered he had hearing loss in 2018, and his mother, Kristy, needed money to buy him hearing aids, WDIV reported.

In an attempt to raise money for Vincent’s hearing aids, she set up a GoFundMe account and posted her plea for assistance on Twitter. But when the president of hearing aid company Starkey Hearing Technologies saw her post, he told her to take it down.

“I came across Kristy’s post on Twitter. After reading it, I immediately felt compelled to help. I have a young son of my own, and as a parent, I sensed how much she cares about her boy and how concerned she was about his well-being,” Starkey Hearing Technologies President Brandon Sawalich said.

“At some point or another, we all need help with something. While asking for support isn’t easy, I’m proud of Kristy for doing what was necessary to make sure her son’s well-being was a top priority,” Sawalich continued.

The boy was fitted for his hearing aids on Monday and can now hear clearly.