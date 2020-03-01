WATCH: Deputies Grant Boy’s Wish to Become Robot Superhero

A 10-year-old boy’s dearest wish was granted by law enforcement officers in Orange County, Florida, on Thursday.

When Gaige Pike was born he was diagnosed with neoplasms, which are abnormal tissue growths that sometimes signal cancer, according to WESH.

“Then last year, he had open heart surgery. However, Gaige is so much more than his medical diagnosis — not only does he love science and robots, but he loves helping people,” the article read.

When the Make-A-Wish Foundation reached out to Gaige and asked what they could do for him, he said he wanted to be a robot superhero.

The foundation wasted no time and partnered with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to have the young man help them fight crime for an entire day.

“Gaige said he wanted to be able to save someone, so today we are making his wish come true and we are proud to do it,” the department stated.

First, he was transformed into RoboGaige and then sworn in by Sheriff John Mina.

10-year-old Gaige Pike arrived at OCSO a regular boy – and was transformed into #ROBOGaige before being sworn in by @SheriffMina @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/69WfJ8usNP — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 27, 2020

Later, the sheriff’s office tweeted a video of RoboGaige and the SWAT team stopping an attempted robbery at the Orlando Federal Credit Union.

We are at the bank with ROBOGaige! https://t.co/RGR634D4eb — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 27, 2020

“These are the lasers I used to catch the bad guy,” RoboGaige said after taking the suspect into custody.

Once he helped put out a fire and rescue a victim from a simulated building collapse, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings praised the robot superhero for his bravery.

“Congratulations to you and thank you for catching a bad guy today,” Demings said, adding, “It doesn’t get any better than this, so we’re very proud of RoboGaige and this young man and what he really means to all of us.”

RoboGaige’s final act was to sign off at the end of his shift:

It was a long day of catching bad guys, putting out fires and saving people from collapsed buildings. #ROBOGaige saved the day – and brightened the day for so many! @SheriffMina @MakeAWishCNFL @MakeAWish @OCFireRescue @OrlandoFireDept @OCFLMayor pic.twitter.com/aOWrAwsO05 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 27, 2020

“He’s one of the most generous and kind souls that I have ever met in my life; he is my hero. For everything that he’s gone through and overcome, I cannot be more proud to call him my son,” said Gaige’s mom, Amanda.