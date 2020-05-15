Husband of Tacoma Nurse Survives Coronavirus

Brian Edwards was released from MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital on Thursday after a harrowing battle with the novel coronavirus.

On April 19, Tacoma, Washington, nurse Tammy Edwards’ worst nightmare came true. After weeks of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, her husband Brian was rushed to Tacoma General. “It’s terrible. When he left, I knew I couldn’t go and be with him, so I sent his phone, knowing that that would probably be the only way I got to talk to him,” Edwards remembered.

Brian quickly deteriorated, and was put on a ventilator almost immediately. Edwards persevered, spending every evening talking to him on the phone. “I will just talk to him for four hours or three hours until the phone dies and we’re disconnected, but I know he can hear me, I have to believe he does,” Edwards said at the time.