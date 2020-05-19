VIDEO: Massive Street Party Takes Place in Brooklyn

A video of what appears to be a massive crowd congregating outside a Brooklyn building and twerking on top of cars went viral over the weekend, causing the police to investigate.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is now looking into the video, which went viral on Snapchat over the weekend. The video shows people dancing, twerking on top of cars, and playing loud music on sidewalks as they drink, while staying in close contact with each other.

The party is believed to have taken place in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn, NBC 4 New York reported.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office told NBC 4 New York that police should disperse crowds like that, and anyone who refuses to disperse should be issued a summons.

The video from Brooklyn emerged the same day the NYPD shut down a Jewish Orthodox school in Bedford-Stuyvesant that was operating against city and state orders. More than 100 children were inside Monday when the police arrived to shut down the school, officials said.

There are more than 191,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City, with 16,059 confirmed deaths as of Tuesday, according to data from the NYC Department of Health.