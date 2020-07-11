Boy Fighting Cancer Honored by Police Department with Drive-By Parade

A Baltimore boy fighting cancer already got the opportunity to become a sports radio host, the number one Baltimore Ravens fan, and the number one Baltimore Orioles fan. Now, he received the rank of lieutenant from the Baltimore police force.

The Baltimore Police Department’s Northern District honored Mo Gaba with a welcoming ceremony to the force that included a pinning and a drive-by parade, WBAL reported.

Baltimore police Maj. Richard Gibson called Gaba “an absolute hero.”

“You have demonstrated you are a true leader and a champion of courage. When you were told that your struggle was not over and that you would have to continue to fight this battle, your only question was, ‘Who will help my mom?’ Mo, you are an absolute hero,” Gibson said.

Gaba has been battling cancer since he was nine months old. A recent check-up showed that the disease has spread to much of his body. Despite the dire prospects of his diagnosis, Gaba has remained an inspiration to the Baltimore community.

In June, another parade was held for Gaba when he graduated the eighth grade.

Gaba is not the first young cancer patient to receive a parade in his honor. A five-year-old from Michigan who finished her last round of chemotherapy received a huge welcome home parade from her community in late April.