Dollar Tree, Family Dollar Will Not Require Shoppers to Wear Masks

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will no longer require shoppers to wear masks inside their stores but will instead “request” they do so.

“Nearly two weeks ago, the retailer’s policies stated shoppers, vendors, and employees must wear masks. Both of the chains are operated by Dollar Tree Incorporated,” according to KRON.

However, the company recently changed course and began requiring masks only if mandated by state or local rules.

Both retail stores posted the update Thursday on their “Response to the Coronavirus” pages:

In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are requiring all Associates and vendors to wear face coverings when inside our stores. We also request that our customers wear face coverings, and require face coverings where required by state or local ordinance.

“We are committed to keeping our 15,000+ stores open for you, and our teams are working tirelessly to provide clean and safe shopping environments with shelves stocked with essential products to meet your family’s needs,” wrote CEO Gary Philbin.

Last week, Walmart announced it would require customers to wear face coverings starting on Monday.

“To ensure the new policy is followed, Walmart is reducing to a single point of entry at all locations, under the watchful eye of company ‘health ambassadors,'” the report said, adding that ambassadors would work with customers not wearing masks to try and find a solution.

However, chains such as Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s would not require shoppers to wear masks to help “avoid friction between customers and employees,” the KRON report noted.

Friday, U.S. CEO group the Business Roundtable (BRT) called for every company to mandate their employees and customers wear face coverings.

“The group cited, ‘rising infection rates around the country … putting public health and our economy at grave risk,’ and stressed that ‘failure to bring the pandemic under control will have devastating, long-term consequences for millions of Americans,'” the report said.