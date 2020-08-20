Foster Family Adopts Second Child in Virtual Adoption Ceremony

A foster family adopted their second child in a virtual adoption ceremony in the age of the coronavirus.

Third-grader Aiden Scott initially walked into his parents’ life two years ago, and they got along so well it was family at first sight.

“Aiden absolutely – kick the front door open, ran in, threw his arms up and said ‘Aiden is here!’” Bruce Scott, Aiden’s father, told WINK. “And we just knew right there and then,” that the couple needed Aiden just as much as Aiden needed them.

Karen and Bruce Scott grew so attached to Aiden that they wanted to start the process of adoption.

The only problem is, the coronavirus altered the plans for an adoption ceremony. So they decided to do the adoption ceremony virtually.

Temperatures were taken at the door to a classroom, while a judge did the honors via Zoom. Both mother and father raised their hands under fluorescent lights while the grandmother and grandfather looked on, while wearing their masks.

Aiden’s first words as a full member of the Scott family were, “I love you a lot, and I really want you to be my parents.”

Aiden is the second child Bruce and Karen have adopted, and they plan to adopt more.

Virtual adoption ceremonies have been on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic. In April, a five-year-old girl was adopted in a virtual ceremony in Pennsylvania, and a two-year-old boy was adopted via Zoom that same month in Arkansas, because the coronavirus canceled all court hearings.