Republican Rep. Dan Meuser Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) announced Saturday that he had tested positive for coronavirus, joining nearly 5.7 million other Americans who have contracted it.

According to Meuser, he is complying with health guidelines and has postponed public events and appearances since his diagnosis.

“As your member of Congress, I wanted to inform you that, very unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Meuser said in a statement. “I have been following all CDC health and safety guidelines, and will be taking all necessary actions, including postponing upcoming public events and working from home in quarantine until I receive a negative test result.”

“I am thankful to God that my grown children were not at home and that my wife Shelley has tested negative,” Meuser added.

The Pennsylvania representative, due to his positive diagnosis, missed the House vote on legislation to provide $25 billion for Postal Service operations on Saturday. Meuser says he would have voted against the measure regardless.

“Because of this, I will not be present or voting today on H.R. 8015,” Meuser said in the statement. “I will, however, submit for the record that I would have voted ‘NAY.’ I will always support a strong, effective post office. They should be provided the resources they need to perform at a high level of excellence.”

Other members of the House of Representatives and the Senate who have tested positive for the virus include Reps. Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Joe Cunningham (D-SC), Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), Ben McAdams (D-UT), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Mike Kelly (R-PA), Tom Rice (R-SC), Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), and Rodney Davis (R-IL) and Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA).