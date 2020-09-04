The community of Hinton, West Virginia, has rallied behind local man D.J. Pettry, who needs a double lung transplant, by planning a Saturday fundraiser through the Hinton Hope Foundation (HHF) and other community groups.

Pettry’s life changed two years ago when he learned he needed an operation. To pursue treatment, Pettry’s family faces a move to North Carolina and six weeks of therapy that will cost $7,500, according to WVVA.

Fundraiser coordinator Laura Lilly outlined the town’s efforts assist Pettry, saying “[we’ll have] our fire fighters and police officers out there collecting money and there will be a car wash across the street just donations only, whatever anyone can afford whether it’s cents or dollars.”

“Anything will help with their temporary relocation to North Carolina,” she added.

The HHF’s website explained its purpose:

Did you know that the gross median household income of Hinton, WV is an estimated $21,000 per year? That is $17,000 less than the state average and a whopping $29,000 less than the national average! Perhaps this lack of financial opportunity is related to Hinton’s 9% decline in population since the year 2000 in addition to a rise in high school dropouts and a rise in drug related crimes.

“The Hinton Hope Foundation was created to help tackle these financial and social issues at the root of the source on a community level,” the site continued.

Despite the long road ahead which included therapy, six months on the transplant list, and recovery, Pettry is determined to beat his illness and get back to Summers County.

“West Virginia’s my home. I’m not moving down there [for good]; I’m coming back home,” he said, adding that he was grateful for the support.

“I want to tell everybody thank you for donating all the money,” Pettry concluded.

Jacob Woodrum said Pettry continued performing with their band despite his diagnosis.

“He never let it affect him. I remember finding out he was this sick. It was really shocking, and a heartbreaking moment for my band because D.J. is just like one of us now,” he commented.