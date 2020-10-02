Off-Duty New Jersey State Trooper Helps Save School Bus Driver’s Life

A New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Trooper is being praised for stepping in to aid an unresponsive school bus driver in Camden County on September 24.

Trooper Mark Formosa of the New Jersey State Police Protective Services Unit was off duty and waiting to pick up his daughter at school when he saw students carry a bus driver from her bus then lay her on the ground, the NJSP said in Facebook post.

“Without hesitation, Trooper Formosa exited his car to render aid to the victim, who was not breathing and did not have a pulse,” the post continued:

Moments later, Formosa and a retired Camden County Police Officer began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the woman to try and revive her.

“Within several minutes, emergency medical personnel arrived with an automated external defibrillator (AED). After multiple shocks and several rounds of CPR, the woman regained a pulse and started to breathe on her own,” the NJSP said.

The bus driver was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden and later listed in stable condition.

“Although the woman has a long road ahead, she is expected to make a full recovery. The life-saving efforts of Trooper Formosa, the retired officer, and EMS undoubtedly prevented a tragedy,” the post said.

Following the incident, Facebook users praised the trooper and the students for stepping into such an intense moment to help save the woman’s life.

“Awesome job thank God he was there,” one person wrote.

“Angels show up in police uniforms. So glad he saved her. The kids did a good job,” another user commented.

The NJSP, established in 1921, requires troopers to “Always act with the utmost integrity, and be honest and truthful. Enforce the laws equally and without bias. Hold yourself and other members to the highest ethical standards,” according to its website.

Troopers serve the community, prevent crime, and perform their duties “honorably and accept the responsibility to carry them out. Our devotion to duty will never waiver,” the site concluded.