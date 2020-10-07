Couple Gives Birth to Quadruplets Months After Adopting Four Foster Kids

A Pennsylvania family grew significantly in a short time after a couple gave birth to quadruplets months after adopting four kids.

Maxine and Jake Young already had a son when they decided to foster, and later adopt, four siblings in December 2019.

“Their Christmas wish was that they could be adopted by Christmas,” Maxine said. “The courts were super backed up at the time, and we didn’t think it was going to happen.”

Luckily, things worked out in the Youngs’ favor, and the four children were able to be adopted by December 20.

Weeks later, the Youngs discovered that Maxine was pregnant with quadruplets.

The Youngs told the Today Show that they did not think the pregnancy was possible without help. Their first son was conceived using intrauterine insemination (IUI).

On July 31, Maxine gave birth to four healthy infants — Cecilia, Beck, Theo, and Silas.

The healthy babies joined Henry, 2, Elliott, 3, Connor, 4, Parker, 5, and Aiden, 8.

The children have welcomed the newborns into the family with open arms and love to hold them.

Now, with nine children in the family, Maxine says taking care of the kids has been a lot easier than expected.

“Luckily, Jake and my relationship thrives on chaos,” Maxine, who posts regular videos of her family life on YouTube, revealed. “We work having a lot of kids. We just do.”