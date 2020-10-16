Three firefighters went the extra mile this week for an elderly Army veteran who experienced heat exhaustion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Eighty-three-year-old Prince Pinkney and his wife, Rebecca, were tending their yard Monday when he began feeling sick, according to WSVN.

“It was hot, and I got overheated,” he told the outlet.

To make matters worse, the veteran fell down when the leg that never fully recovered from a stroke he suffered years before gave out on him.

“He slipped, he just fell. I had him by the arm, but I couldn’t hold him up,” his wife recalled.

A passerby saw what happened and called the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) for help. Minutes later, three crew members arrived to treat him and his wife and make sure they were fine.