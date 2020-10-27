Nevada to Join California, Oregon, and Washington in Review of Coronavirus Vaccine

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) announced Tuesday that the state would join California, Oregon, and Washington in an independent review of any vaccine for coronavirus produced by the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed.

Democrats have tried to cast doubt on Trump’s vaccine effort, with presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), suggesting that a vaccine would not be safe if Trump alone were to vouch for its efficacy.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced earlier this month that his state would conduct an independent review of any vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), even though scientists have said there is no reason to believe that a vaccine would be approved without being safe for use. Several potential vaccines are in stage three trials, and the Trump administration has worked with pharmaceutical companies to prepare hundreds of millions of doses.

Sisolak’s announcement came the same day that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) of California announced the four-state compact, and tried to reassure residents of his state that its independent review “will not cause any delays” in delivering the vaccine to them.

The San Francisco Chronicle noted: “Several other states, including New York, Michigan and West Virginia, have announced similar indepedent reviews. But critics suggested Newsom’s actions politicized the process further by undermining confidence in the FDA.”

