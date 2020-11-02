Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, chief of the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), announced Sunday he is self-quarantining after a personal contact tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” the man who is charged with leading the global fight against the virus announced in a tweet. “I am well and without symptoms but will isolate himself over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.”

“My W.H.O. colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable,” he added.

UPI reports the announcement came days after he announced that health officials are learning of the mid- to long-term effects of the virus that range from fatigue to major organ issues and even neurological and psychological effects.

“It is imperative that governments recognize the long-term effects of COVID-19 and also ensure access to health services to all of these patients,” he said Friday during a media briefing on the pandemic in Geneva.

As of Sunday night, more than 46 million people worldwide have been infected with the virus, including 1.19 million people who have lost their lives to COVID-19 since it emerged late last year, according to a live tally of the pandemic run by Johns Hopkins University.

