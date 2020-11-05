Texans Shut Down Facility After Positive Coronavirus Test

The Houston Texans will once again have to shut down their facility after another player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team will work remotely after linebacker Jacob Martin tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The Texans had to shut down last week as well, after guard Max Scharping tested positive.

Coronavirus concerns also complicate the NFL’s scheduled Thursday Night Football game. The 49ers had a player, Kendrick Bourne, test positive from a sample collected on Tuesday. Two players who had close contact with that player, tackle Trent Williams and receiver Brandon Aiyuk, will not play due to their close contact with Bourne.

The Texans are scheduled to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The league has not yet said whether that game is in jeopardy of being postponed.