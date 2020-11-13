A 100-year-old World War II pilot in California who takes to the skies every week may be the oldest active pilot in the world.

Harry Moyer hops in his plane on a regular basis, including the day he celebrated his 100th birthday in October, according to CBS News.

“I don’t want to say it’s ethereal, but it’s very moving to me,” he said of his excursions.

In 1944, Moyer joined the 23rd Fighter Group of the 14th Air Force in China, according to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA):

The squadron was primarily responsible for protecting Chinese airfields and the Boeing B–29 Superfortress bombers stationed there, tasked with counterattacks on Japan. The group inherited the designation of Flying Tigers, piloting Curtiss P–40B Warhawks painted in Chinese colors under American control to defend China against the Japanese.

Prior to joining the 23rd Fighter Group, the U.S. Army Air Corps veteran flew combat missions in North Africa, Sicily, and Italy.

“After the war, he became a P–40 flight instructor for the U.S. Army in New Mexico and bought his Mooney in 1976,” the AOPA said, adding that he has been flying ever since.

Moyer may soon hold the record for being the oldest licensed pilot in the world to conduct a solo flight, according to the Tribune.

However, officials with the Guinness World Records are still confirming the title.