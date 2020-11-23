An anonymous donor in Idaho is busy giving gifts to people in need during the holidays with the help of a local news reporter.

For the past 18 months, April and Bryan Cole have experienced challenge after challenge, according to EastIdahoNews.com.

“Last December, their daughter Rebecca was admitted to the PICU with an unknown condition. Her stay was several days and she had to return in January for surgery,” the report said.

Not long after, Bryan developed debilitating migraines and an eye condition that required treatment which caused him to be out of work for several months until his doctor found a medication to help him get back to his job.

When April’s mom fell and broke her ankle, she was in the hospital for a week and due to the coronavirus, only one visitor was allowed to see her.

April spent hours every day caring for her mother and took time away from her job to take her to doctor’s appointments after she was released.

In addition to large medical bills, the Cole family was also forced to postpone house and car repairs.

“Currently, their home has no running water in the kitchen and they haven’t had the funds to hire someone to find out why and to fix it. They wash dishes in their shower since they don’t have a tub,” the outlet explained, adding that their stove also stopped working.