WATCH: Policeman Buys Wheelchair for Disabled Homeless Man

A police officer took time out of his day recently to buy a special gift for a homeless man in Carrollton, Texas.

On November 28, the anonymous officer responded to a 911 call regarding a disabled man on Old Denton Road and Rosemeade Parkway who was trying to fix his wheelchair, according to Fox 4.

“Callers had reported that a man’s wheelchair, which is also his ‘home,’ had apparently broken down and left him stranded,” the Carrollton Texas Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The department came across footage of the welfare call during a routine audit of bodycam videos.

At the beginning of the dashcam footage, the policeman approaches a man who appears to be sitting on the ground next to his wheelchair.

Not long after, the officer made a call to a local pharmacy and used his own money to buy the man what he needed.

Bodycam video caught the moment he walked into the pharmacy and met an employee who said, “That’s so sweet of you to do this.”

“Yeah, he’s on literally one wheel, almost so,” the policeman said.

The pharmacy worker then retrieved a wheelchair from one of the aisles and the moment she brought it out, the officer said, “Yeah, that’s 20 times better than what he has.”

Just before he presented the gift, the policeman told the homeless man, “We got you a solution, sir.”

“How much do I owe you?” the man asked him.

“Nothing. This is for you,” the officer said.

He then placed the wheelchair on the ground and proceeded to set it up for the homeless man, who expressed his gratitude.

“Oh, man. That is amazing. You guys are wonderful,” he told the officer.

“Bit of an upgrade,” the policeman replied.

Facebook users praised the unnamed officer and one person who often sees the man said he is “so sweet and blessed even if he doesn’t haven’t a home.”

“Thank [sic] CPD for loving [sic] what you stand for, and continuing to help your community in every way,” the user continued.

“This Officer has a big heart! What a great representation of our City! Thank you all for what you do for us!” another commented.