Coronavirus Outbreak Infects 43 Staffers at San Jose Hospital

Officials at California’s Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center reported Saturday that 43 emergency room staffers tested positive for the coronavirus in the last week.

In a statement, Irene Chavez, senior vice president and area manager, said the outbreak started December 27, according to KPIX:

We have determined that 43 staff members at the Kaiser Permanente San Jose Emergency Department have tested positive for COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1,” Chavez said. “We will ensure that every affected staff member receives the care and support they need. Using our infection prevention protocols, we are investigating the outbreak and using contact tracing to personally notify and test any staff or patients who were exposed during this time period based on CDC and public health guidelines.

“We are also moving quickly to test all emergency department employees and physicians for COVID-19,” Chavez continued, adding that “Employees confirmed to have COVID-19 or suspected of having COVID-19 due to symptoms will not come to work.”

The medical center’s emergency department has since undergone deep cleaning and the hospital remains open.

An air-powered holiday costume worn by a staff member who was briefly in the emergency department on Christmas Day may have played a role in the outbreak, according to KTVU.

“Any exposure, if it occurred, would have been completely innocent, and quite accidental, as the individual had no COVID symptoms and only sought to lift the spirits of those around them during what is a very stressful time,” Chavez noted.

“The emergency staff was the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine less than 10 days ago and the hospital said they ‘would not be expected to have reached immunity when this exposure occurred. It is important not only for everyone to get vaccinated, but to receive the required two doses of vaccine to be protected,'” ABC 7 reported Sunday.

Air-powered costumes are no longer allowed inside the facility, Chavez told the outlet.

“At the same time, we are taking steps to reinforce safety precautions among staff, including physical distancing and no gathering in break rooms, no sharing of food or beverages, and masks at all times,” she stated.