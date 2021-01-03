A man who spent more than two months in the hospital with the coronavirus says it was his wife’s voice that got him through being in a coma and into his recovery.

Don Gillmer, 43, tested positive for the virus on July 5, developed a cough, and was admitted to the hospital four days later, WBTV reported.

He remained in care for 63 days.

“I received convalescent plasma twice, Remdesevir. Nothing was working. Nothing was helping me recover, so I’ll really never forget when they came in with papers I needed to sign to go on a ventilator. That scared me,” Don Gillmer said.

A month into Don’s hospital stay, his temperature reached 104 degrees, and he was placed in a medically induced coma.

The doctor called his wife, Lacy, telling her he might not make it through the night.

She and her father rushed to the hospital to see him.

“I just told him that he was doing great, that they were taking such good care of him. He was in amazing hands,” Lacy Gillmer said.

Don Gillmer said it was his wife’s encouraging words that got him through being in a coma.

“I swear I heard her, swear I heard her voice, and by the time she left, I was stable. She’s my angel. She’s the reason I’m here,” he said.

Even after Don woke up from his coma, he still had a long road to recovery. He had to relearn how to walk and was not discharged until September 11, WYFF reported.

The 43-year-old still has to go through therapy twice a week, but he credits his wife for getting through it all.

A family friend also created a GoFundMe page to help Don and Lacy Gillmer pay for his medical expenses. As of Sunday, the page raised $13,320.