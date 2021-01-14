Officials: One Dead, Four Injured in ‘Suspicious’ Incident in NYC

Katherine Rodriguez

One person died, and four others were found injured after a “suspicious” incident in New York City Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) responded around 6:30 a.m. to an apartment building in Queens on Hempstead Avenue, where they found five people, including one who was already dead at the scene, the New York Post reported.

Three of the injured were transported to hospitals in critical condition, while one with minor injuries was treated by medics at the scene.

Officials said one of the victims suffered from cardiac arrest.

Hazmat also responded to the scene, which authorities are currently investigating.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) did not immediately provide details about the fatal incident, other than saying they would be treating it as “suspicious.”

This is not the only incident of “suspicious” activity that has been going on in New York City this week. Earlier in January, a suspicious package was found inside a stolen Tesla.

It turned out to be a hoax, and the man accused of leaving the hoax device in the stolen car was arrested.

 

