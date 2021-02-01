Illinois Girl Raises Money for Children’s Hospital by Selling Coasters

An Illinois third-grader who began crafting with beads as a hobby while quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic is using her hobby to help others.

“I wanted to help sick people, care for them, and raise money to get the tools they need,” said Ruby Goldkind, 8, who founded “Ruby’s Tasty Treat Coasters.”

Half of all proceeds would benefit Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Goldkind began creating coasters out of beads to look like cookies, candy, and doughnuts. When the orders skyrocketed, her mother and five-year-old brother joined in on the project.

Ruby is taking orders for her coasters through her Facebook page and through this order form.

Prices range from $2 to $5 each, and the coasters come in different shapes, from soccer balls to a recreation of Bernie Sanders and his mittens.

The family is also soliciting suggestions for other designs. Goldkind said her goal is to donate at least $500. So far, the family has made more than 200 coasters and has raised $200.

“I’m really proud that she’s using her time to do something so special,” her mother said. “I’m very proud of her.”