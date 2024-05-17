Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — known as “MTG” — and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) — known as “AOC” — engaged in a heated exchange during a House Oversight Hearing on Thursday to consider a resolution on holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

During the hearing, Greene used her time to note that committee member Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) was employing the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over former President Donald Trump’s business records case. Merchan’s daughter’s company runs digital campaigns for Democrats and has been paid millions by Democrat candidates, including Trump’s opponents.

“I’d like to know if any of the Democrats on this committee are employing Judge Merchan’s daughter,” Greene said.

“Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) snarked, speaking out of turn.

Greene, undeterred, said, “Oh, Goldman. That’s right, he’s advising.”

Crockett asked, “He’s advising who? Do you know what you’re here for?”

Greene shot back, “I don’t think you know what you’re here for,” before commenting on Crockett’s “fake eyelashes.”

The exchange set off angry shouting by Democrats. Ocasio-Cortez then said, “I do have a point of order and I would like to — to move to take down Ms. Greene’s words. That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack another — the physical appearance of another person.”

Greene responded, “Are your feelings hurt, awww.”

Ocasio-Cortez then responded, “Oh girl, baby girl.”

Greene said, amused, “Oh really?”

Ocasio-Cortez then said, “Don’t even play, baby girl.”

Greene responded, “Baby girl? I don’t think so.”

Ocasio-Cortez then said, “We are gonna move and we’re going to take your words down.”

Chairman James Comer (R-KY) then called to suspend the meeting.

Ocasio-Cortez could be heard during the break saying “absolutely not.”

“No way is that being allowed. Retract,” she continued.

Another Democrat could be heard saying, “Sit down. Sit down.”

“We’re not going to do a smarmy apology. She has to actually apologize,” Ocasio-Cortez said. She could then be heard saying, “Let’s do it. Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s go.” She was also heard saying, “She’s gonna learn.”

Greene was asked if she wanted to strike her words, which she did. Ocasio-Cortez then demanded she apologize.

Greene then asked Ocasio-Cortez why she didn’t debate her, and added that she (AOC) did not have enough intelligence to debate her.

“I’ll strike my words, but I’m not apologizing,” she said.

A Republican then asked Ocasio-Cortez and Goldman to strike their words.

