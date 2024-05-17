Bird Flu Fearmongering Prompts Spike in Survival Beef Sales

The following content is sponsored by Prepper All-Naturals.

Mainstream media has been covering bird flu incessantly for weeks. It has been compared to COVID-19 and even the Bubonic plague with talking head “doctors” practically declaring it to be the next pandemic.

Whether their concern is real or part of an election year operation is debatable, but what has become crystal clear is that Americans are viewing the sudden bird flu attention from government agencies as a reason to stock up on long-term storage beef.

“The beef industry is undeniably under attack,” said JD Rucker, CEO of Prepper All-Naturals. “Whatever risk, if any, that bird flu poses to cattle and thereby to beef-eating humans, it’s being amplified 10 times or more.”

Cases of bird flu found in cattle are minimal, and diagnosed cases in humans are rare. But everyone from the CDC to the FDA are using mainstream corporate media to spread fear among consumers.

Many people are turning to companies like Prepper All-Naturals to stock up on shelf-stable beef, but according to Rucker these customers are less worried about the bird flu itself and more concerned about future actions taken against beef.

“When we talk to customers who are buying our freeze-dried steaks in bulk, their biggest concern is that government is making a play to either limit access to all-American beef or to eliminate it from our diets altogether,” he said.

The bird flu scare is the latest in a string of attacks on the beef industry. Inflation has hit cattle ranchers and consumers harder than most other foods. Climate change is being blamed on methane from cattle. Fires and industrial accidents have done tremendous damage to the nation’s ability to produce normal levels of beef.

One does not have to be a conspiracy theorist to wonder why beef, particularly from American born and raised cattle, is being viciously thrust into the “boogeyman” category.

“March was our second best month ever, and May is on track to break the record,” Rucker said. “I’d love to celebrate, but unfortunately we’re seeing shortages on the horizon even as we expand to more Texas ranch partners.”

Prepper All-Naturals is the only company in America that sells 25-year shelf life Ribeye, NY Strip, Tenderloin, and Sirloin. The beef chunks are cooked sous vide, then freeze dried before being packaged in mylar bags with oxygen absorbers. There is only one ingredient, beef, because the freeze drying process eliminates the need for chemical preservatives.

“Even with sales so high, we actually reduced prices from earlier this year, and we’re offering a discount of 25 percent with promo code ‘stockup25’ for a limited time,” Rucker said. “Our mission at Prepper All-Naturals is to get as many Americans ready as possible for whatever is coming down the road.”

