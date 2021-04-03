According to Paws and Claws Adoption Center director Deb Potter, Hero was rescued from a hoarding situation in November once he broke through boarded windows and got the attention of neighbor Tonie Quinlin.

Quinlin said she was outside her house when she saw a dog hanging out of a broken window across the street.

“My girlfriend came over to look at that and she went over and she goes, ‘Well, it’s OK but oh my God the stench,'” she said, adding the pup was covered in feces.

Once Quinlin got a leash and saw the dog had jumped out the window, she recalled, “I got (the dog) and called the police department. He was in very bad shape.”

Five additional dogs were also removed from the home thanks to the pup’s actions.

“The others were adopted and doing great. He was a little tougher, that’s why I named him Hero … because he was the one who jumped out (and) saved the others,” Quinlin explained.

Paws and Claws shared Hero’s story on social media, which caught the attention of Lincoln Police Department Officer Melissa Ripley and Herrera.

Officer Ripley works as a trainer and adoption coordinator for Second Chance Pups (SCP), which places shelter dogs with inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary for obedience training before they are adopted.