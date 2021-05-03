Pope Francis Tells ‘Vax Live’ Concertgoers to Abandon Individualism

ROME — Pope Francis sent a video message to participants in the Vax Live concert in Los Angeles Sunday night, urging concertgoers “not to forget the most vulnerable” in vaccine distribution.

In his Spanish-language message, the pontiff prayed that the “Creator God would infuse in our hearts a new, generous spirit to abandon our individualisms and promote the common good.”

“I beg you not to forget the most vulnerable,” he said.

Sunday’s concert was hosted by Selena Gomez and Prince Harry and featured messages from President and Mrs. Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as live support from Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Sean Penn, and others.

In his address to the thousands of fully vaccinated attendees at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Prince Harry lauded the work of healthcare personnel during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tonight is a celebration of each of you here, the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and the millions of frontline heroes around the world,” he said.

The pope has insisted that priority should not be given to the rich in the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, but that special attention should be given to the poor.

